NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

26 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 25, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
93,836,348              52,068,385          2,232,109,339         1,171,904,147
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     276,943,471       (377,039,991)      (100,096,519)
Local Individuals          2,349,583,463     (2,202,391,981)        147,191,481
Local Corporates             762,729,340       (809,824,303)       (47,094,962)
===============================================================================

