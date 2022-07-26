KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 25, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
93,836,348 52,068,385 2,232,109,339 1,171,904,147
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 276,943,471 (377,039,991) (100,096,519)
Local Individuals 2,349,583,463 (2,202,391,981) 147,191,481
Local Corporates 762,729,340 (809,824,303) (47,094,962)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments