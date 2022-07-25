Coalition govt boycotts Supreme Court's hearing on Punjab CM's election

Protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to continue the hearing on the Punjab chief minister's election with the current three-member bench the ruling coalition has decided to boycott the hearing scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership announced.

The decision came after the apex court rejected the ruling coalition’s plea to form a full bench for hearing the case of the Punjab chief minister’s election, and review its interpretation of Article 63-A.

It was decided in a PDM parties’ huddle at the Prime Minister’s House that started soon after the top court adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

Senior political figures and members of the government, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl Rehman, Chairman of the PPP, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were in attendance.

Along with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other senior PML-N figures, leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, the Awami National Party, the Balochistan Awami Party, and the Balochistan National Party are also present at the huddle.

The coalition meeting made the decision to stand firm in its demand for a full court and to determine its future course of action in light of the apex court's ruling.

