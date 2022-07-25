AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coalition govt boycotts Supreme Court's hearing on Punjab CM's election

BR Web Desk 25 Jul, 2022

Protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to continue the hearing on the Punjab chief minister's election with the current three-member bench the ruling coalition has decided to boycott the hearing scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership announced.

The decision came after the apex court rejected the ruling coalition’s plea to form a full bench for hearing the case of the Punjab chief minister’s election, and review its interpretation of Article 63-A.

It was decided in a PDM parties’ huddle at the Prime Minister’s House that started soon after the top court adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

Punjab CM re-election: SC rejects coalition govt’s request for full court bench

Senior political figures and members of the government, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl Rehman, Chairman of the PPP, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were in attendance.

Along with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other senior PML-N figures, leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, the Awami National Party, the Balochistan Awami Party, and the Balochistan National Party are also present at the huddle.

The coalition meeting made the decision to stand firm in its demand for a full court and to determine its future course of action in light of the apex court's ruling.

More to follow.

Supreme Court PDM Hamza Shehbaz Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM election

Comments

1000 characters

Coalition govt boycotts Supreme Court's hearing on Punjab CM's election

SBP discouraging inter-bank trade as Pakistan battles dollar shortage: report

All-time low: Rupee closes near 230 against US dollar as pressure on currency remains

Oil rises as dollar strength eases, but Fed weighs

Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Pressure will ease as imports have gone down: Miftah Ismail

Facing production issues, Indus Motor Company offers refunds to its customers

KSE-100 falls 0.58% to close below 40,000, volume plunges to 75mn shares

Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade, investment and tourism

Most Gulf bourses retreat on economic slowdown fears

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

Read more stories