AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Sri Lankan spinners rattle Pakistan in second Test

AFP Updated 25 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Sri Lanka’s spinners struck three times in the second session on day two against Pakistan, including taking the scalp of skipper Babar Azam, to leave the tourists reeling on Monday.

Pakistan, who lead the two-match Test series 1-0, were 111 for four at tea in response to Sri Lanka’s first-innings 378 and still trail by 267 runs in Galle.

Fawad Alam, on 18, and Agha Salman, on 13, were batting at the break.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya bowled Azam for 16 on a turning delivery that got the edge of the dangerman’s bat to crash onto the stumps.

Imam-ul-Haq attempted to rebuild the innings with Mohammad Rizwan but Dhananjaya de Silva broke through with his off-spin to send back Imam on 32.

De Silva is standing in as captain in place of Dimuth Karunaratne, who did not take the field in the Pakistan innings because of back pain.

Rizwan hit a few boundaries to counterattack but Ramesh Mendis trapped him lbw for 24 and a review did not help the wicketkeeper-batsman, with replays showing the ball would have hit leg stump.

Sri Lanka target 400 after Chandimal, Oshada fifties in second Test

Pakistan had lost opening batsman and first-match hero Abdullah Shafique for a duck before lunch when he inside-edged a delivery from Asitha Fernando onto his stumps.

Sri Lanka had resumed the day on 315-6 in former captain Angelo Mathews’ landmark 100th Test, with overnight batsman Niroshan Dickwella making 51 and a useful cameo of 35 by number nine Ramesh.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah and leg-spinner Yasir Shah claimed three wickets each to end Sri Lanka’s innings in the first session.

