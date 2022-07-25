AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
ANL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.82%)
BOP 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
GGL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.41%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
OGDC 79.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.42%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TPLP 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.01%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.62%)
TRG 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
UNITY 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
WAVES 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,916 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.95%)
BR30 14,291 Decreased By -120.5 (-0.84%)
KSE100 39,787 Decreased By -290.6 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,085 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.83%)
Hong Kong stocks finish lower

AFP Updated 25 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with another loss following a negative lead from Wall Street as traders fret over the economic outlook as central banks rump up interest rates to fight surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.22 percent, or 46.20 points, to close at 20,562.94.

Hong Kong stocks end week with a small gain

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.60 percent, or 19.59 points, to 3,250.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.92 percent, or 20.06 points, to 2,165.36.

