AGL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.24%)
ANL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
AVN 73.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 84.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.28%)
FCCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.98%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GTECH 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
MLCF 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.46%)
TPL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
TPLP 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.19%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
TRG 78.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.48%)
UNITY 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 3,915 Decreased By -37.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,249 Decreased By -161.8 (-1.12%)
KSE100 39,775 Decreased By -302.7 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,072 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.92%)
Australian shares struggle for direction, tech top drag

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

Australian shares struggled for momentum on Monday, as gains in miners on the back of firm commodity prices countered losses in technology and financial stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.09% to 6,789.10, as of 0107 GMT, after adding 2.8% last week in its best week since mid-March.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another 75-basis point interest rate hike later this week as it looks to tackle stubbornly high inflation, keeping global risk sentiment in check.

Among global markets, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.34%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.04%.

In Australia, miners gained 0.7%, with sector majors BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group adding between 0.5% and 1.9%.

Australian shares log best week since mid-March on boost from banks

Iron ore prices rose on Friday as falling steel inventories in the world’s biggest steel producer, China, indicated replenishment-driven demand.

Diversified miner South 32 jumped as much as 2.5% after posting a rise in fourth-quarter metallurgical output from its flagship Illawarra project in New South Wales.

Technology stocks were the top drag, shedding more than 1% after major Wall Street indexes closed lower on Friday.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc fell 3%, while Xero Ltd slipped 1.3%. Financials edged lower, with three of the four so-called “big four” banks trading in negative territory.

Gold stocks eased 0.1%, while energy stocks dipped 0.8%. Newcrest Mining, Australia’s largest yellow metal miner, and heavyweight oil major Woodside Energy Group fell 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.01% to 11,264.61.

Australian shares

