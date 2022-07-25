Futures spread up 1340 bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1340 basis points (bps) to 26.16 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 5.2 percent to 52.80 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 55.71 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counters also declined by 12.9 percent to Rs 2.03 billion during this week as compared to previous week’s average daily traded value of Rs 2.33 billion.

