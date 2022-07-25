Minister congratulates new office-bearers of PFUJ

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday congratulated the newly elected president and other office bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

In a statement, the minister greeted Afzal Butt on being elected President of PFUJ and Arshad Ansari as its General Secretary.

She also congratulated all the other newly elected office bearers of PFUJ for the achievement.

The minister said the government will fully cooperate with PFUJ in resolution of the problems faced by the media and journalist community.

She said the government along with PFUJ will promote constitutional freedoms of media and expression.