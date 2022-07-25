AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Nobody will be allowed to pressurise judiciary through threats: Marriyum

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that no body would be allowed to pressurise justice system through bullying, threats and abuse.

In a rejoinder to PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry statement, he said that no one would be allowed to criticize and violate the Constitution and the law as well. “Imran Khan will not be allowed to play the game of ‘establishment and anti-establishment’ just for a return to power”, she said, adding: “Imran Khan had admitted that he took the help of institutions and agencies to run the government.”

The minister advised Imran Khan to stop dragging the army and judiciary into politics. She maintained that Imran Khan’s narrative of ‘conspiracy abroad’ was now buried and the new narrative of establishment and anti-establishment has started.

She also demanded that Election Commission of Pakistan should announce the verdict of foreign funding immediately. “Imran wants NRO in foreign funding case through bullying, intimidation, anarchy, rioting and hooliganism”, she said.

She further said that the full court should hear the case related to the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Full Court should also simultaneously hear the review petition of Supreme Court Bar Association, present petition and other related petitions. Justice on important national, political and constitutional matters should not only be done, but it should also be seen to be done, she remarked.

She said, “With the instability created by Imran Khan, the national economy is again at risk of bankruptcy, the people are paying the price of Imran Khan’s economic disaster in the form of inflation, unemployment and poverty.”

She said that Imran wanted to avoid accountability, conceal his corruption and gain power through the back door. Now this war was against the fascism of the “arrogant anti-constitutional person named Imran”, she said.

She said the people and institutions of Pakistan would not be allowed to become subservient to Imran Khan’s wishes and “We will not let the democratic and constitutional system go bankrupt.”

She also said the PML-N would not make any compromise on the Constitution, democracy and people’s rights.

