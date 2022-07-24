AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka lose two after strong start in Mathews’ 100th Test

AFP Updated 24 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Opener Oshada Fernando gave Sri Lanka a solid start before he departed on 50 against Pakistan on Sunday, in a landmark 100th Test for former captain Angelo Mathews.

The hosts lost another wicket in Galle at the stroke of lunch with Kusal Mendis run out on three off a direct throw from Agha Salman, while the batsman was backing up at the non-strikers’ end.

The hosts were 96 for two by the break, with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne batting on 28.

Oshada and the left-handed Karunaratne began cautiously against Pakistan fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah, but soon gained confidence to put on 92 runs together.

Oshada hit left-arm spinner Nauman Ali – who replaced injured quick Shaheen Shah Afridi – for a six down the ground and then a lovely cover drive for four off Hasan.

He reached his seventh Test fifty with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, but the bowler got his revenge on the next ball with the batsman caught behind.

Karunaratne kept rotating the strike but needed help from the physio twice, getting his ankle strapped, and then in the second break receiving a back massage and a pill before batting.

Mathews, 35, was feted by Sri Lanka Cricket and accompanied by his family at the start of the Test as the hosts look to bounce back from their opening loss in the two-match series.

Sri Lanka seek Galle turner to pay back Shaheen-less Pakistan

Babar Azam Fawad Alam Angelo Mathews Galle Dimuth Karunaratne Hasan Ali Abdullah Shafique Niroshan Dickwella Galle International Stadium Oshada Fernando

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka lose two after strong start in Mathews’ 100th Test

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Read more stories