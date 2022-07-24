Karachi deserves status of ‘Charter City’: PDP chief

KARACHI: Karachi is not a town or district; it is a megacity, which deserves the status of a Charter City and the present local government system is obsolete and outdated and it would never resolve the lingering issues of Karachi, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor.

He said we are making a huge mistake to think that the present local government system is the answer to the problems of Karachi.

He said cities have their own problems and their peculiar solutions that are provided under Charter City systems. He said Charter City systems are present in many countries and we could learn from their experiences.

He said there is an urgent need to introduce amendments in the Constitution of Pakistan to introduce the concepts of megacity and Charter City rules in local government system. He said without it you cannot address the issues of Karachi despite whatever you do.

He said Karachi needs a mayor or city governor having all departments including police under his command. He said we believe that there should be one and sole authority to run the megacity under the rule of Charter City: its mayor or city governor.

He said the only solution is a megacity government system and all political and administrative stakeholders of Karachi must work in this direction instead of following obsolete and outdated local government law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022