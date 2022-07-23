AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ODIs are just a drag now, says Akram

Reuters 23 Jul, 2022

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram believes that three formats of international cricket is “unsustainable” and that 50-over one-dayers might have to be scrapped as they no longer draw crowds to stadiums around the world.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs this week after deciding to focus on Test cricket and the game’s shortest format, Twenty20.

Akram, a devastating bowler in his prime and the first to claim 500 ODI wickets, said Stokes retiring from ODIs was sad but that he understood the reasons.

“Even as a commentator… one-day cricket is just a drag now, especially after T20. I can imagine as a player. 50 overs, 50 overs, then you have to pre-game, post-game, the lunch game,” Akram said on a BBC podcast.

“T20 is kind of easier, (in) four hours the game is over. The leagues all around the world, there’s a lot more money. I suppose this is part and parcel of modern cricket – T20 or Test cricket. One-day cricket is kind of dying.

Pakistan’s Aamir Sohail says big bucks ‘good for cricket’

“It is quite tiring for a player to play one-day cricket… So players are focusing on the shorter format and the longer format obviously (with) Test cricket.”

When asked if administrators should focus on Tests and T20s Akram said: “I think so.

“In England you have full houses. In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa – (with) one-day cricket you are not going to fill the stadiums. They are doing it just for the sake of doing it,” he added.

Wasim Akram Twenty20 Ben Stokes ODIs

Comments

1000 characters

ODIs are just a drag now, says Akram

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

Pakistan not far from Sri Lanka moment: Imran Khan

Pakistan reports polio case to take year's count to 13

Finance Act: FBR expands scope of resident individual

Resident persons: Deemed income from immovable properties now taxable

US pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Read more stories