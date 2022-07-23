Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court summons deputy speaker

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday summoned Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari at 2pm with records of the session held to elect the chief minister after a petition filed by PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, directed Mazari to submit the complete record of Friday's re-election.

The bench also summoned Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf and Advocate General of Punjab Shahzad Shaukat.

The SC issued the directives while hearing Elahi's petition filed last night, after a ruling by the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker led to his defeat and Hamza Shehbaz's re-election as the province's chief executive.

Hamza Shehbaz was subsequently administered the oath as Punjab chief minister on Saturday.

In Punjab CM elections on Friday, PML-Q’s PTI-backed candidate Pervez Elahi lost to PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz despite securing a higher amount of votes. Hamza received 179 votes whereas Elahi garnered 186 votes, however, Mazari nullified 10 votes of Elahi’s own party after reading a letter from PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, which turned the tables in Hamza’s favour.

Subsequently, Elahi approached Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry to lodge a petition against the ruling. The three-member bench started hearing the petition on Saturday morning.

While Hamza Shehbaz took oath as CM Punjab, Bandial stated that the oath does not matter in front of the court and SC would see the matters in the light of the constitution.

The apex court sent notices to Hamza, Mazari, Punjab chief secretary, Advocate General of Punjab and Attorney General of Punjab.

Chief Justice Bandial wants to hear Mazari’s remarks personally. He added that this conflict was created due to inexperience of members and Pakistan was waiting in vain to hear the verdict of this case.

“The matter pertains to interpretation of Article 63-2A,” he said.

Elahi’s side was represented by Barrister Ali Zafar. During the hearing, Justice Ejaz asked Zafar how many members were present in Punjab assembly.

Zafar replied that 370 members were present and Pervez Elahi received 186 votes while Hamza bagged 179 votes, thus Elahi won the elections constitutionally. He also accused Mazari of violating article 63-A of the constitution.

He added that the letter, read by Mazari, was not received by any member of PML-Q.

