AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court summons deputy speaker

  • Development comes after Elahi's petition on Mazari's ruling in Punjab Assembly
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Jul, 2022

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday summoned Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari at 2pm with records of the session held to elect the chief minister after a petition filed by PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, directed Mazari to submit the complete record of Friday's re-election.

The bench also summoned Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf and Advocate General of Punjab Shahzad Shaukat.

The SC issued the directives while hearing Elahi's petition filed last night, after a ruling by the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker led to his defeat and Hamza Shehbaz's re-election as the province's chief executive.

Hamza Shehbaz was subsequently administered the oath as Punjab chief minister on Saturday.

In Punjab CM elections on Friday, PML-Q’s PTI-backed candidate Pervez Elahi lost to PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz despite securing a higher amount of votes. Hamza received 179 votes whereas Elahi garnered 186 votes, however, Mazari nullified 10 votes of Elahi’s own party after reading a letter from PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, which turned the tables in Hamza’s favour.

Election for Punjab CM puts further strain on democracy, fails to break impasse

Subsequently, Elahi approached Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry to lodge a petition against the ruling. The three-member bench started hearing the petition on Saturday morning.

While Hamza Shehbaz took oath as CM Punjab, Bandial stated that the oath does not matter in front of the court and SC would see the matters in the light of the constitution.

The apex court sent notices to Hamza, Mazari, Punjab chief secretary, Advocate General of Punjab and Attorney General of Punjab.

Imran hits out at Zardari

Chief Justice Bandial wants to hear Mazari’s remarks personally. He added that this conflict was created due to inexperience of members and Pakistan was waiting in vain to hear the verdict of this case.

“The matter pertains to interpretation of Article 63-2A,” he said.

Elahi’s side was represented by Barrister Ali Zafar. During the hearing, Justice Ejaz asked Zafar how many members were present in Punjab assembly.

Zafar replied that 370 members were present and Pervez Elahi received 186 votes while Hamza bagged 179 votes, thus Elahi won the elections constitutionally. He also accused Mazari of violating article 63-A of the constitution.

He added that the letter, read by Mazari, was not received by any member of PML-Q.

Elahi moves SC against deputy speaker’s ruling

Pakistan Supreme Court PMLN Ali Zafar Pervaiz Elahi PMLQ Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Punjab CM election Dost Mohammad Mazari

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court summons deputy speaker

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

Resident persons: Deemed income from immovable properties now taxable

US pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Finance Act: FBR expands scope of resident individual

Election for Punjab CM puts further strain on democracy, fails to break impasse

Imran hits out at Zardari

Read more stories