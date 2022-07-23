SBP BoD8 non-executive directors appointed

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has issued a notification for the appointment of eight non-executive directors on the Board of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of five years with immediate effect.

The notification issued on Friday noted that in pursuance of powers conferred under SBP (Amendment) Act, 2022, the president of Pakistan on the recommendation of the federal government has appointed non-executive directors on the Board of Directors of the SBP for a period of five years with immediate effect, which included; (i) Dr Ali Cheema, (ii) Dr Akbar Zaidi, (iii) Tariq Mehmood Pasha, (iv) Najaf Yawar, (v) Fawad Anwar, (vi) Nadeem Hussain, (vii) Mahfooz Ali Khan,and (viii) Fakhrud din Ebrahim.

