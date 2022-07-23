AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Four killed, six hurt, 10 houses damaged in KP rains: PDMA

Amjad Ali Shah 23 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Friday that four people were killed and six injured as result of recent torrential rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A report released by PDMA regarding damages and loss of precious lives during the last 24 hours after torrential rains that occurred in different parts of KP here stated that as many as 10 houses were partially damaged in the recent heavy downpour in different districts of the province.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the PDMA has already issued alerts to all relevant departments and authorities throughout the province.

Director General PDMA has instructed district administrations for immediately carrying out relief activities in the torrential rains and floods hit areas of the province.

Similarly, the PDMA also directed all district authorities to remain alert keeping in view forecasts of more rain-wind and thunder showers in most parts of the country. The DG PDMA stressed the people living in sensitive areas should be specially informed.

According to the statement, from time to time, the needy populations should be shifted to safe places allocated by PDMA. The PDMA is in touch with all concerned institutions, said DG PDMA

PDMA’s emergency operation centre is fully functional. Public should report any untoward incident on 1700, said spokesperson PDMA.

Earlier, it was reported that more rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, eastern Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours. Isolated heavy falls are likely in South Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 24 degree centigrade, Lahore, Quetta and Muzaffarabad 26, Karachi 29, Peshawar 22, Gilgit 23 and Murree 16 degree centigrade.

According to the Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian 20 degree centigrade, Jammu 36, Leh 16, Pulwama and Baramula 21 degree centigrade.

