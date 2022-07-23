Shujaat restrains PML-Q’s MPAs from voting

LAHORE: In a dramatic political move, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has declined to back Imran Khan’s candidate for the slot of Chief Minister and restricted his party’s MPAs from casting votes in the election.

In a letter, the seasoned politician, Ch Shujaat, refused to back the PTI chief nominee for the slot of leader of the house. Earlier, PML-Q leaders Ch Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi met former Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after the latter’s meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Moonis Elahi said that his uncle, Chaudhry Shujaat, has refused to support Imran Khan’s candidate. He said he had gone to visit Shujaat but he refused to issue a video recording in this regard. “I have lost and Imran Khan has lost as well but Zardari has won,” Moonis said.

Earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said now the rules of the game will be the same for everyone.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the PML-N has not forgotten the treatment meted out to the party, adding now the rules of game will be same for all, otherwise the PMLN will do it in a better way.

