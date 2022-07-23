Grand Canal of China: Overseas tourism promotion season 2022 globally launched

ISLAMABAD: The “China’s Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022” is officially launched on July 20, and will continue until August 20, 2022. The event was held on 20th July 2022 in Liaocheng City, Shandong Province of China.

The event is organised by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Department of International Cooperation of the State Administration of Radio and Television, and Network of International Culturalink Entities, together with the cultural and tourism departments (bureaus) of eight provinces (cities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Shandong, and Henan.

China Cultural Centre in Pakistan will host the event online, where each day we will expose you to an intriguing program about China’s Grand Canal, including the promotion of local cultural and tourism projects, the screening of documentaries about intangible cultural heritage, photo exhibitions, and much more. Stay tuned to our social media platforms, including our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/cccenterinpak and our Wechat Official Account.

