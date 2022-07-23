AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Grand Canal of China: Overseas tourism promotion season 2022 globally launched

Press Release 23 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The “China’s Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022” is officially launched on July 20, and will continue until August 20, 2022. The event was held on 20th July 2022 in Liaocheng City, Shandong Province of China.

The event is organised by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Department of International Cooperation of the State Administration of Radio and Television, and Network of International Culturalink Entities, together with the cultural and tourism departments (bureaus) of eight provinces (cities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Shandong, and Henan.

China Cultural Centre in Pakistan will host the event online, where each day we will expose you to an intriguing program about China’s Grand Canal, including the promotion of local cultural and tourism projects, the screening of documentaries about intangible cultural heritage, photo exhibitions, and much more. Stay tuned to our social media platforms, including our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/cccenterinpak and our Wechat Official Account.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Overseas tourism promotion China’s Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022 Grand Canal of China

Comments

1000 characters

Grand Canal of China: Overseas tourism promotion season 2022 globally launched

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

Resident persons: Deemed income from movable properties now taxable

Imran hits out at Zardari

Elahi moves SC against deputy speaker’s ruling

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Oil consumption declines

Import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: DRAP certification mandatory for paying 1pc tax

SBP BoD8 non-executive directors appointed

Read more stories