KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 22, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
222,461,611 118,156,180 5,422,797,295 2,988,571,377
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 431,906,314 (355,113,612) 76,792,701
Local Individuals 4,804,295,533 (4,559,290,785) 245,004,748
Local Corporates 1,694,693,018 (2,016,490,468) (321,797,449)
===============================================================================
