BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 22, 2022). ==================================== BR...
23 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 22, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,077.30
High: 40,181.70
Low: 39,540.75
Net Change: 245.55
Volume (000): 86,737
Value (000): 3,703,525
Makt Cap (000) N/A
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,331.26
NET CH (+) 11.62
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,743.58
NET CH (+) 39.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,271.81
NET CH (-) 57.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,406.66
NET CH (+) 25.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,739.16
NET CH (+) 23.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,336.68
NET CH (+) 94.52
------------------------------------
As on: 22-July-2022
====================================
