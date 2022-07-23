KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 22, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,077.30 High: 40,181.70 Low: 39,540.75 Net Change: 245.55 Volume (000): 86,737 Value (000): 3,703,525 Makt Cap (000) N/A ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,331.26 NET CH (+) 11.62 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,743.58 NET CH (+) 39.48 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,271.81 NET CH (-) 57.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,406.66 NET CH (+) 25.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,739.16 NET CH (+) 23.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,336.68 NET CH (+) 94.52 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-July-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022