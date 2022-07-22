AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
ANL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
AVN 72.30 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (5.16%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
EFERT 85.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.64%)
EPCL 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.88%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FLYNG 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
GGGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.07%)
GGL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.84%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.65%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.94%)
MLCF 24.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.75%)
OGDC 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.21%)
PAEL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.38%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.68%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.24%)
TPL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.75%)
TPLP 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.49%)
TREET 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.23%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
WAVES 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 3,960 Increased By 42.2 (1.08%)
BR30 14,347 Increased By 275.4 (1.96%)
KSE100 40,147 Increased By 315.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,259 Increased By 137.8 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli strike kills three soldiers in Syria, Syrian state media says

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

An Israeli missile attack on Friday near Damascus killed three soldiers and wounded seven more, Syrian state media reported, in what a war monitor said was the 17th Israeli attack on Syrian territory this year.

The Israeli military said it does not comment on foreign reports. Israel has been carrying out strikes for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria, where Tehran has deployed forces in support of President Bashar al-Assad since the Syrian war began in 2011.

Citing a military source, Syria’s SANA news agency said Israel “carried out an aerial aggression” at 00:32 a.m., (2132 GMT Thursday), firing missiles from the Golan Heights targeting “a number of positions in the vicinity of Damascus”.

Syrian air defences managed to shoot down some of the missiles, SANA added. The attack also caused material damage, SANA reported, without providing further details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli missiles had been fired at targets including air force intelligence offices in the area of Mezze air base on the western edge of Damascus.

Israel strikes Gaza Strip after rocket fire: army

An Iranian weapons store in the area of Sayyida Zeinab - a shrine on the southern outskirts of Damascus - was also destroyed, said the Observatory, which reports on the war using what it describes as a network of sources on all sides.

Reuters could not independently verify the SANA or Observatory reports.

The Syrian government last reported an Israeli attack on July 2 which it said targeted an area south of the Mediterranean city of Tartus and injured two civilians.

In June, Syria briefly halted flights to and from Damascus airport after saying an Israeli attack damaged the airstrip and a terminal.

Iran said two officers from its Revolutionary Guards were killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria in March, prompting Tehran to vow revenge.

Damascus Israeli missile attack Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli strike kills three soldiers in Syria, Syrian state media says

Intra-day update: Rupee hits 229 against US dollar

Demand for dollar to ebb: Miftah

Bilawal supervises dispatch of emergency relief goods for Afghans

Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

Saudi arrested after Israeli reporter sneaks into Makkah

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Read more stories