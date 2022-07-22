Tokyo shares rebound in morning trade

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses and emerged above water in Friday morning trade, following a surprise aggressive rate hike by the European Central Bank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened in the negative but soon gained 0.18 percent or 48.98 points to 27,851.98, while the broader Topix index also trimmed losses and was down 0.03 percent, or 0.68 points, to 1,949.91.

The mood among investors was generally buoyant after Wall Street advanced overnight, boosted by strong earnings from bellwether companies like Tesla, analysts said.

“But many uncertain factors are lurking on the horizon to make the trading top-heavy,” Okasan Online Securities said.

For example, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index has fallen sharply this month, according to newly released data, with future activity seen weakening further.

Tokyo shares open lower ahead of BoJ decision

Meanwhile, a larger-than-expected rate hike from the ECB on Thursday “stoked worries about economic deceleration in Europe,” Okasan said.

Investors are now awaiting the release of fresh purchasing managers’ index data in Europe and the United States later on Friday that “could shift the tone of the market and create a mood where investors can no longer cheer higher stocks on falls of US yields”, Okasan said.

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said core consumer prices rose 2.2 percent in June from a year earlier, driven by rising energy costs triggered by the war in Ukraine.

Japan’s central bank wants to sustainably achieve two percent inflation and regards the current price increases as temporary, so has maintained its monetary easing policies even as central banks elsewhere are hiking rates to tackle inflation.

The dollar stood at 137.24 yen, slightly off from 137.34 yen in New York.

Among major Tokyo shares, Fast Retailing fell 0.35 percent to 79,740 yen. Sony Group fell 0.29 percent to 11,915 yen.

Nintendo rose 0.26 percent to 61,820 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, rose 0.67 percent to 7,530 yen. Toyota rose 0.25 percent to 2,199 yen.