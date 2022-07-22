AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
AVN 70.59 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.68%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
EPCL 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.6%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GTECH 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
MLCF 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
PRL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
TREET 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
UNITY 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -12 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 9.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 39,726 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,079 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.28%)
Tokyo shares rebound in morning trade

AFP 22 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses and emerged above water in Friday morning trade, following a surprise aggressive rate hike by the European Central Bank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened in the negative but soon gained 0.18 percent or 48.98 points to 27,851.98, while the broader Topix index also trimmed losses and was down 0.03 percent, or 0.68 points, to 1,949.91.

The mood among investors was generally buoyant after Wall Street advanced overnight, boosted by strong earnings from bellwether companies like Tesla, analysts said.

“But many uncertain factors are lurking on the horizon to make the trading top-heavy,” Okasan Online Securities said.

For example, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index has fallen sharply this month, according to newly released data, with future activity seen weakening further.

Tokyo shares open lower ahead of BoJ decision

Meanwhile, a larger-than-expected rate hike from the ECB on Thursday “stoked worries about economic deceleration in Europe,” Okasan said.

Investors are now awaiting the release of fresh purchasing managers’ index data in Europe and the United States later on Friday that “could shift the tone of the market and create a mood where investors can no longer cheer higher stocks on falls of US yields”, Okasan said.

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said core consumer prices rose 2.2 percent in June from a year earlier, driven by rising energy costs triggered by the war in Ukraine.

Japan’s central bank wants to sustainably achieve two percent inflation and regards the current price increases as temporary, so has maintained its monetary easing policies even as central banks elsewhere are hiking rates to tackle inflation.

The dollar stood at 137.24 yen, slightly off from 137.34 yen in New York.

Among major Tokyo shares, Fast Retailing fell 0.35 percent to 79,740 yen. Sony Group fell 0.29 percent to 11,915 yen.

Nintendo rose 0.26 percent to 61,820 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, rose 0.67 percent to 7,530 yen. Toyota rose 0.25 percent to 2,199 yen.

Tokyo stocks

