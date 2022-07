HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of the day Friday following another strong lead from Wall Street, though gains were kept in check by uncertainty over the economic outlook.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.69 percent, or 142.84 points, to 20,717.47.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 percent, or 4.20 points, to 3,276.20.