AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
AVN 70.59 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.68%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
EPCL 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.6%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GTECH 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
MLCF 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
PRL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
TREET 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
UNITY 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -12 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 9.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 39,726 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,079 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan core consumer prices up 2.2% in June

AFP 22 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s core consumer prices for items excluding fresh products rose 2.2 percent in June from a year earlier, driven by energy costs, government data showed Friday.

Excluding energy, the increase was just one percent compared to a year earlier, according to data released by the interior affairs ministry.

The June inflation figures were in line with expectations and mark the third consecutive month that the reading has come in over two percent, after 2.1 percent increases in April and May.

Bank of Japan sticks to easing, raises inflation forecast

Japan’s central bank has a longstanding goal of reaching two percent inflation, but it regards the current price increases as temporary and linked to soaring energy costs driven by the war in Ukraine.

As a result, it has maintained its monetary easing policies at a time when central banks elsewhere are hiking rates to tackle inflation.

On Thursday, the bank raised its inflation forecasts, projecting 2.3 percent for the fiscal year 2022/23, up from a previous expectation of 1.9 percent.

Japan's core consumer prices

Comments

1000 characters

Japan core consumer prices up 2.2% in June

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Read more stories