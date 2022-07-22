AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
Jul 22, 2022
Opinion

Covid-19: rise in hospitalisation rate

Hasan Mujtaba 22 Jul, 2022

The rate of Covid-related hospitalisation has increased alarmingly. This clearly shows that the challenge of the deadly pandemic again constitutes a renewed threat to the lives of people.

There are multiple reasons behind the sudden surge in the number of positive Covid cases. One of the principal reasons is people’s growing reluctance to take the required safety steps. In other words, people have thrown caution to the wind.

Wearing mask has become a strong sign of weakness if not some kind of stigma, to say the least. People appear to have lowered their guard when it comes to protecting themselves against the pandemic.

The concerned health authorities, too, appear to be showing a lot of complacency in this regard. They need to pull their socks up without any further loss of time. The Covid pandemic is far from over.

Hasan Mujtaba (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COVID19 Covid pandemic COVID cases

Hasan Mujtaba

