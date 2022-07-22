KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 63,750 tonnes of cargo comprising 28,440 tonnes of import cargo and 35,310 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 28,440 comprised of 21,624 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 108 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 1,254 Tons of Soya Beans Seeds & 5,454 Tons of Wheat.

The total export cargo of 35,310 tonnes comprised of 17,054 tonnes of containerized cargo, 25 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,110 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,295 tonnes of Corns & 8,826 Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Ocean Hope has berthed at Karachi Port.

About 06 ships namely, Sheng Cheng Hai, Cul Huizhou, OOCL LE Havre, Xin Hong Kong, Chem Taurus and Ibrahim Jahan sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly, 07 ships namely MT Bolan, Budapest Express, Osaka Express, Xin Yan Tian, Calefornia Trader, GFC Pride and Sea Wolf were expected to reach at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 more ships, Blue Akihabara and Irenes Ray left the Port on Thursday morning, while 05 more ships, Al-Jassasiya, MSC Adelaide, Easterly Beech Galaxy, Tiger Joy and Sovereign are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 166,014 tonnes, comprising 133,235 tonnes imports cargo and 32,779 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,775` Containers (2,061 TEUs Imports and 1,714 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Chemtrans Arctic and Silver Hessa & another ship ‘Orian’ carrying Gas oil, Palm oil and Coal are expected to take berth at FOTCO, LCT and PQEPT on Thursday, 21th July-2022.

