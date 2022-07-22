AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Japanese stocks gain as BOJ retains easy policy stance

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese stocks closed higher Thursday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) retained its easy monetary policy stance, a move largely expected by investors, with sentiment boosted further by an upbeat finish on Wall Street overnight.

The Nikkei share average ended up 0.44% at 27,803, topping the six-week high reached the previous day. The broader Topix added 0.21% to 1,950.59.

The gains came as the BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates, compared with a slew of global central banks tightening policies, but it projected inflation this year to be at 2.3%, higher than its 2% target.

“The stock market appears to believe that this level won’t have a big influence on government policy,” said a market participant at a domestic asset management firm.

Of the 225 Nikkei constituents, 137 gained, 78 fell, and 10 were flat.

Pharmaceuticals company Shionogi & Co Ltd was the biggest decliner, dropping 6.84% on a delay in approval for a drug to treat COVID-19.

Steel companies also fell after the United States voted to extend duties on steel from Japan, China, India, South Korea, and the UK for five more years, while revoking the same duties for Brazil.

Kobe Steel Ltd lost 3.31%, while Nippon Steel Corp fell 3.02%. Pacific Metals Co Ltd, which primarily manufactures and sells nickel, was up 1.49%.

Technology companies were among the best performers. Nikon Corp was the top gainer, rising 3%.

TDK Corp gained 2.3%, Fujitsu Ltd added 2.12%, and NTT Data Corp was up 2.11%.

