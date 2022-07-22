KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 21, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
198,578,965 118,100,563 5,094,509,235 2,918,971,996
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 668,299,128 (353,692,158) 314,606,970
Local Individuals 4,267,333,521 -4,355,483,112 -88,149,590
Local Corporates 1,532,642,598 -1,759,099,977 (226,457,380)
