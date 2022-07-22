KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 21, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,831.75 High: 40,577.21 Low: 39,797.25 Net Change: 627.95 Volume (000): 73,102 Value (000): 3,292,435 Makt Cap (000) 1,579,201,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,319.64 NET CH (-) 175.65 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,704.10 NET CH (-) 84.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,328.81 NET CH (-) 91.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,381.61 NET CH (-) 91.34 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,715.81 NET CH (-) 72.32 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,242.16 NET CH (-) 50.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-July-2022 ====================================

