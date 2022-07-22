Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
22 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 21, 2022).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 39,831.75
High: 40,577.21
Low: 39,797.25
Net Change: 627.95
Volume (000): 73,102
Value (000): 3,292,435
Makt Cap (000) 1,579,201,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 9,319.64
NET CH (-) 175.65
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 3,704.10
NET CH (-) 84.12
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,328.81
NET CH (-) 91.17
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 5,381.61
NET CH (-) 91.34
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,715.81
NET CH (-) 72.32
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 3,242.16
NET CH (-) 50.14
As on: 21-July-2022
