21 Jul, 2022
|Stock
|Price
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jul 21
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
5.99
▲ 0.74 (14.10%)
|
United Insurance / Jul 21
The United Insurance Company(UNIC)
|
8.20
▲ 0.69 (9.19%)
|
Allawasaya Tex / Jul 21
Allawasaya Tex. & Finishing Mills Ltd(AWTX)
|
2919.37
▲ 203.67 (7.50%)
|
Maqbool Tex. / Jul 21
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited(MQTM)
|
99.43
▲ 6.93 (7.49%)
|
TPL Insurance / Jul 21
TPL Insurance Limited(TPLI)
|
32.10
▲ 2.23 (7.47%)
|
Bata (Pak) / Jul 21
Bata Pakistan Limited(BATA)
|
2339.00
▲ 156.44 (7.17%)
|
Prosperity Weav / Jul 21
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
48.30
▲ 3.18 (7.05%)
|
Sunrays Textile / Jul 21
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited(SUTM)
|
217.89
▲ 13.09 (6.39%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jul 21
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
8.99
▲ 0.49 (5.76%)
|
Next Capital / Jul 21
Next Capital Limited(NEXT)
|
7.88
▲ 0.38 (5.07%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Saif Power Ltd. / Jul 21
Saif Power Limited(SPWL)
|
16.80
▲ -5.75 (-25.50%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Jul 21
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
1.14
▲ -0.36 (-24.00%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Jul 21
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
2.55
▲ -0.65 (-20.31%)
|
Cord. Log. & Ven. (R) / Jul 21
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited (R)(CLVLR)
|
2.04
▲ -0.46 (-18.40%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Jul 21
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
5.60
▲ -1.00 (-15.15%)
|
Dawood Equities / Jul 21
Dawood Equities Limited(DEL)
|
6.40
▲ -0.82 (-11.36%)
|
Zephyr Textile / Jul 21
Zephyr Textiles Limited(ZTL)
|
8.03
▲ -0.97 (-10.78%)
|
F.Treet Manuf / Jul 21
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
9.01
▲ -0.98 (-9.81%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Jul 21
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
0.85
▲ -0.09 (-9.57%)
|
Cordoba Logistics / Jul 21
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited(CLVL)
|
9.61
▲ -1.00 (-9.43%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
15,475,000
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Jul 21
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
11,855,847
▼ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Jul 21
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
9,928,305
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jul 21
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
7,533,294
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jul 21
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
5,489,315
▼ 0.00
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Jul 21
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
4,646,500
▼ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Jul 21
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
4,562,632
▼ 0.00
|
Engro Polymer / Jul 21
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited(EPCL)
|
4,526,515
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Jul 21
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
4,466,453
▼ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Jul 21
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
3,806,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 20
|
226.20
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 20
|
225.20
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 20
|
138.41
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 20
|
0.97
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 20
|
1.20
|
Euro to USD / Jul 20
|
1.02
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 20
|
1.56
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 20
|
3959.90
|
India Sensex / Jul 20
|
55397.53
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 20
|
27611.67
|
Nasdaq / Jul 20
|
11897.65
|
Hang Seng / Jul 20
|
20737.97
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 20
|
7264.31
|
Dow Jones / Jul 20
|
31874.84
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 20
|
13281.98
|
France CAC40 / Jul 20
|
6184.66
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 20
|
102.26
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 20
|
15680.00
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 20
|
114890.00
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 20
|
1692.44
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 20
|
93.07
