Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates another 0.91% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report 21 Jul, 2022

Pakistani rupee's spectacular fall continued on Thursday as the currency depreciated to 227 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid renewed concerns over inflation and cost of doing business.

At 11:00 am, the rupee was being quoted at 227, a fall of Rs2.08 or 0.91%, against the greenback during intra-day trading, a new low for the currency that has been under immense pressure this week.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 224.92 against the dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was its lowest closing level, beating the one it registered a day ago.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail blamed the country’s ongoing political turmoil for the rapid depreciation of the national currency. Miftah argued that there is no pressure on the rupee from the trade balance side, and the rupee's fall could only be attributed to political turmoil.

The SBP, however, moved to express concern over the recent economic developments, terming the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 as the most challenging for the country’s economy and even worse compared to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic because of global commodity prices and the geopolitical situation.

A SBP official also told Business Recorder that as far as the exchange rate is concerned, the last two to three days have been about sentiments because no one was sure as to what would happen to the IMF programme following the political development.

He said the perception that the central bank is not watching the situation and everything was being left to the market forces was not accurate as it has been intervening where necessary in terms of the exchange rate.

"We are trying to manage inflation," said the SBP official.

This is an intra-day update

