AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 72.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.91%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
MLCF 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
OGDC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
TREET 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,998 Increased By 8.3 (0.21%)
BR30 14,491 Increased By 11.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,559 Increased By 99.1 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,406 Increased By 36.9 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Monsoon system in Punjab becomes weak, changes behaviour

Hamid Waleed 21 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The prevailing monsoon system in Punjab has surprisingly become weak after a change in its behaviour, leading to isolated and scattered rains in the catchment areas of rivers, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources.

Meanwhile, the PMD sources further predicted a dangerous trend from 26th July onwards when a new system is likely to be developed at the Arabian Sea and a minor drift towards the city of Karachi may lead to around 300 millimeter rain, leading to urban-flooding situation. They added the said monsoon has yet to be created which may be dangerous for the Karachiites.

It may be noted that the PMD was predicting strong spells of rain from 22nd to 26th of July after a change in direction of monsoon system from Arabian Sea to the foothills of the upper country. But the system took a surprising turn on Wednesday when monsoon waves took a straight path to the mountain ranges instead of swirling around the central and Southern Punjab, as being expected earlier.

The present behaviour of the monsoon system in Punjab suggests it has lost the phenomenon of intensity but only isolated rain in the catchment areas is expected ahead. Some 40,000 cusecs water is likely to be added to the rivers after a weak and isolated spells of rain, which otherwise could be around 150,000 cusecs in case of strong and heavy rains, they said and added that rivers would stay calm.

Also, they said, there no fresh spell of westerly waves is present in the region, therefore, the factor of coolness would be absent from the rainy spells ahead.

It may be noted that Met Office had predicted that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from Wednesday (today) and likely to spread to the other parts of the country from Thursday (today).

Flash flooding was also forecasted in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir from 20th to 23rd July. Similarly, rainfall was also likely to trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

met office Pakistan Meteorological Department Arabian Sea monsoon

Comments

1000 characters

Monsoon system in Punjab becomes weak, changes behaviour

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Miftah attributes PKR slide to grim political situation

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

India central bank says prepared to defend rupee against rapid depreciation

Read more stories