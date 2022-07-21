AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
EPCL 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
FLYNG 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GTECH 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
MLCF 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
OGDC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TREET 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,989 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,469 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,485 Increased By 25 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

21 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 20, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
166,091,751             93,271,798          5,303,537,172           500,708,487
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     500,708,487      (511,872,596)        (11,164,108)
Local Individuals          4,150,827,429    (3,798,144,729)         352,682,699
Local Corporates           1,823,183,969    (2,164,702,560)       (341,518,591)
===============================================================================

