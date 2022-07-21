KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 20, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
166,091,751 93,271,798 5,303,537,172 500,708,487
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 500,708,487 (511,872,596) (11,164,108)
Local Individuals 4,150,827,429 (3,798,144,729) 352,682,699
Local Corporates 1,823,183,969 (2,164,702,560) (341,518,591)
