AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
EPCL 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
FLYNG 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GTECH 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
MLCF 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
OGDC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TREET 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,989 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,469 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,485 Increased By 25 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 21 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Limited (CLVLR)      18-Jul-22          09-Aug-2022       16-Aug-2022                  /-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Last date of renunciation payment

Comments

1000 characters

Last date of renunciation/payment

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

Miftah attributes PKR slide to grim political situation

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

India central bank says prepared to defend rupee against rapid depreciation

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

Read more stories