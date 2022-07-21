KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Hashimi Can Company Ltd # 15-Jul-22 22-Jul-22 44764
Cnergyico PK Ltd # 18-Jul-22 25-Jul-22 25-Jul-22
Hinopak Motors Ltd 20-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 NIL 28-Jul-22
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd 20-Jul-22 28-Jul-22
Dolmen City REIT 21-Jul-22 23-Jul-22 4.1% (F) 44761
AGP Ltd # 21-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 28-Jul-22
Sitara Chemical Industries
Ltd # 22-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 44770
K-Electric Ltd # 23-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 29-Jul-22
Exide Pakistan Ltd 23-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 NIL 44771
Saif Power Ltd 25-Jul-22 27-Jul-22 45% (i) 44763
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 26-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 50% (F) 44764 29-Jul-22
K-Electric Ltd 26-Jul-22 3-Aug-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 29-Jul-22 30-Jul-22
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 29-Jul-22 5-Aug-22 NIL 5-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd 23-Aug-22 31-Aug-22 NIL 31-Aug-22
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
