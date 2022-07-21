AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
EPCL 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
FLYNG 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GTECH 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
MLCF 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
OGDC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TREET 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,989 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,469 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,485 Increased By 25 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 21 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Hashimi Can Company Ltd #          15-Jul-22    22-Jul-22                                      44764
Cnergyico PK Ltd #                 18-Jul-22    25-Jul-22                                  25-Jul-22
Hinopak Motors Ltd                 20-Jul-22    28-Jul-22    NIL                           28-Jul-22
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd          20-Jul-22    28-Jul-22
Dolmen City REIT                   21-Jul-22    23-Jul-22    4.1% (F)       44761
AGP Ltd #                          21-Jul-22    28-Jul-22                                  28-Jul-22
Sitara Chemical Industries
 Ltd #                             22-Jul-22    28-Jul-22                                      44770
K-Electric Ltd #                   23-Jul-22    29-Jul-22                                  29-Jul-22
Exide Pakistan Ltd                 23-Jul-22    29-Jul-22    NIL                               44771
Saif Power Ltd                     25-Jul-22    27-Jul-22    45% (i)        44763
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd     26-Jul-22    29-Jul-22    50% (F)        44764          29-Jul-22
K-Electric Ltd                     26-Jul-22    3-Aug-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                       29-Jul-22    30-Jul-22
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd       29-Jul-22    5-Aug-22     NIL                            5-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd              23-Aug-22    31-Aug-22    NIL                           31-Aug-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

Miftah attributes PKR slide to grim political situation

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

India central bank says prepared to defend rupee against rapid depreciation

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

Read more stories