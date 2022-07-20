PIA reduces airfare by 15% for Gulf and UAE flights

Pakistan International Airlines has reduced the airfares by 15% for Gulf countries and the UAE, 10% for Saudi Arabia flights, and 8% for Canada following the reduction in global oil rates.

“On the special instructions of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, PIA reduced the fares on international routes after a significant reduction in domestic fares,” the airline’s spokesperson, Abdullah Hafeez, said in a statement.

PIA had earlier reduced its domestic fares by 10%, following the recent reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

“The reduction in fares will be implemented immediately,” said the spokesperson.

The aviation minister has also announced this in a video message as well.