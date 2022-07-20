IMF hopes to complete Sri Lanka aid talks ‘as quickly as possible’: Nikkei

The International Monetary Fund hopes to complete rescue talks with Sri Lanka “as quickly as possible,” Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday, quoting IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Speaking with Nikkei Asia in Tokyo, Georgieva said the fund was “very deeply concerned about the well-being of the people in Sri Lanka,” which has been gripped by severe shortages of fuel, food and other essentials after its foreign reserves dried up.