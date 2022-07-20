AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
Jul 20, 2022
Business & Finance

IMF hopes to complete Sri Lanka aid talks ‘as quickly as possible’: Nikkei

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

The International Monetary Fund hopes to complete rescue talks with Sri Lanka “as quickly as possible,” Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday, quoting IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

IMF chief sees ‘exceptionally uncertain’ global outlook, deteriorating debt situation

Speaking with Nikkei Asia in Tokyo, Georgieva said the fund was “very deeply concerned about the well-being of the people in Sri Lanka,” which has been gripped by severe shortages of fuel, food and other essentials after its foreign reserves dried up.

