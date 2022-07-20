AGL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
AVN 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.92%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
EPCL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.51%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FLYNG 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
OGDC 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
PAEL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.16%)
UNITY 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
WAVES 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 8.8 (0.22%)
BR30 14,436 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,405 Increased By 15.9 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,342 Increased By 16.7 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Goldman Sachs’ Leland to return to London in new role

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: One of Goldman Sachs’ most senior bankers in Asia, Todd Leland, is leaving the region to become the president of Goldman Sachs International, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Leland had been the co-president of Goldman Sachs in Asia Pacific ex-Japan (APEJ), the memo said, and, according to his LinkedIn, profile had been based in Hong Kong for almost five years.

He will return to London and serve on the bank’s European Management committee, according to the memo which added he will report to Goldman Sachs International’s chief executive Richard Gnodde.

Goldman Sachs profits tumble despite strong trading results

Kevin Sneader will become the sole president of Goldman Sachs APEJ, the note said.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo that was sent to staff by the bank’s Chief Executive David Solomon and President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron.

Leland’s move was first reported by Bloomberg News earlier on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs

Comments

1000 characters

Goldman Sachs’ Leland to return to London in new role

Chinese firm serves notice on CPPA-G

Miftah moves to pacify markets, says imports under control

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

Oil prices drop more than 1% ahead of US inventory data

Punjab CM elections: Asad Umar registers case in SC against Rana Sanaullah

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1bn: reports

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Read more stories