AGL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.65%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.3%)
EPCL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.51%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
OGDC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
PAEL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.16%)
UNITY 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.9%)
WAVES 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 8.8 (0.22%)
BR30 14,436 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,412 Increased By 22.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,344 Increased By 18.9 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM elections: Asad Umar registers case in SC against Rana Sanaullah

  • Says open threats by interior minister are contempt of July 1 decision of Supreme Court
BR Web Desk 20 Jul, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan to lodge a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for interfering in the election of chief minister of Punjab.

In a tweet, he said “the blatant attempt to interfere in the CM election process, use of police & special branch and open threats by interior minister are a clear contempt of the July 1 decision of SC.”

On July 1, the Supreme Court of Pakistan announced that re-election for the post of Chief Minister Punjab will take place on July 22.

Punjab CM re-election to take place on July 22: Supreme Court

The decision came after the hours-long hearing on PTI’s plea against the Lahore High Court’s verdict of holding a re-poll for the Punjab chief minister.

Asad Umar’s move comes after Sanaullah questioned what PTI’s candidate for CM Pervaiz Elahi would do if five MPAs failed to show up on the day of the vote (July 22).

He also stated that PTI had 188 votes while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had 180 votes.

On Tuesday, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi moved the Supreme Court and sought contempt of court proceeding against Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Pointing towards a threatening statement from the interior minister, Elahi requested the court to summon all three officials.

In the by-elections for the 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly held on Sunday, PTI emerged victorious after bagging 15 out of 20 seats. Since then, the party has been preparing for the CM elections and intends to elect Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab.

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

On Tuesday, Sanaullah expressed optimism that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will bounce back in the next general elections and cited that the Punjab by-election results cannot be used to gauge PML-N’s popularity because party workers did not accept the candidates.

In a tweet, he said that “we have introspected on the results of the by-elections to address our shortcomings.”

Rana Sanaullah optimistic for PML-N’s turnaround in general elections

The party will bounce back by outperforming its opponents in the next elections, he hoped.

In a separate tweet, he said state institutions should not be bothered by Imran Khan’s blackmailing and bullying, rather they should seek their legal options.

Pakistan Supreme Court Asad Umar Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Rana Sanaullah CM elections

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab CM elections: Asad Umar registers case in SC against Rana Sanaullah

Chinese firm serves notice on CPPA-G

Miftah moves to pacify markets, says imports under control

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

Oil prices drop more than 1% ahead of US inventory data

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1bn: reports

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Read more stories