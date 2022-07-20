AGL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
AVN 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.99%)
EPCL 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.53%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FLYNG 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
OGDC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
PAEL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.48%)
PIBTL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PRL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TPLP 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
TREET 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.29%)
UNITY 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.52%)
WAVES 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 3,988 Increased By 14.7 (0.37%)
BR30 14,469 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.2%)
KSE100 40,445 Increased By 56.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,362 Increased By 36.9 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei extends gains to fifth day, tech leads way

Reuters Updated 20 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading the charge after major Wall Street indexes jumped overnight on robust corporate earnings.

By 0217 GMT, the Nikkei share average had advanced 2.3% to 27,592.44.

The broader Topix gained 1.93% to 1,939.43.

US stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and a tightening Fed denting the corporate bottomline.

“The market was driven by Wall Street’s strong finish.

There were no market moving cues in Japan,“ said Koichi Kurose, chief strategist, Resona Asset Management.

“If there will be any catalyst in Japan, that would be Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida’s policy, which will depend on how the power within the Liberal Democratic Party shapes up after the death of (former prime minister Shinzo) Abe.”

Technology heavyweights advanced, with chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest jumping 5.07% and 5.4%, respectively. Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 2.4%.

Japanese stocks post modest gains ahead of BOJ policy meet

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries gained 3.29%. Japan Airlines rose 1.96% even as a report said the airliner would relocate about 3,000 employees to other businesses, such as low-cost carrier operations, as travel demand remains weak.

Of the Nikkei components, 216 rose against eight decliners.

Retailers Seven & i Holdings and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings lost 0.56% and 0.29%, respectively.

Heavy machinery maker IHI Corp slipped 1.63%.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei extends gains to fifth day, tech leads way

Chinese firm serves notice on CPPA-G

Miftah moves to pacify markets, says imports under control

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

Oil prices ease ahead of US inventory data

Punjab CM elections: Asad Umar registers case in SC against Rana Sanaullah

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1bn: reports

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Read more stories