KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 19, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
234,595,182 142,474,264 6,649,406,913 3,927,247,646
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 630,795,589 (351,371,868) 279,423,720
Local Individuals 5,488,162,156 -4,852,829,217 635,332,939
Local Corporates 2,234,516,328 -3,149,272,988 (914,756,659)
===============================================================================
