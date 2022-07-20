KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 19, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,389.07 High: 41,551.68 Low: 40,214.92 Net Change: 978.04 Volume (000): 103,500 Value (000): 4,692,468 Makt Cap (000) 1,605,204,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,558.53 NET CH. (-) 159.73 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,798.68 NET CH. (-) 132.85 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,393.17 NET CH. (-) 224.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,438.51 NET CH. (-) 140.62 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,736.63 NET CH. (-) 109.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,278.98 NET CH. (-) 61.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-July-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022