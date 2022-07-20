Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
20 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 19, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,389.07
High: 41,551.68
Low: 40,214.92
Net Change: 978.04
Volume (000): 103,500
Value (000): 4,692,468
Makt Cap (000) 1,605,204,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,558.53
NET CH. (-) 159.73
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,798.68
NET CH. (-) 132.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,393.17
NET CH. (-) 224.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,438.51
NET CH. (-) 140.62
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,736.63
NET CH. (-) 109.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,278.98
NET CH. (-) 61.10
------------------------------------
As on: 19-July-2022
====================================
