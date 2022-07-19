AGL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
ANL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
AVN 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.47%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
EFERT 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.81%)
EPCL 74.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.64%)
FCCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
FLYNG 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.11%)
OGDC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.04%)
PAEL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.23%)
PIBTL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TPL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TPLP 18.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.25%)
TREET 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.68%)
TRG 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
UNITY 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.51%)
WAVES 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.84%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -65.3 (-1.59%)
BR30 14,745 Decreased By -290.4 (-1.93%)
KSE100 40,797 Decreased By -570 (-1.38%)
KSE30 15,526 Decreased By -220.4 (-1.4%)
Jul 19, 2022
Markets

KSE-100 down nearly 600 points as Fitch's downgrade dents sentiment

  • Index hovering below 40,800 level in intra-day trading
BR Web Desk 19 Jul, 2022

Ongoing political uncertainty followed by Fitch Ratings' downgrade of Pakistan's outlook added to investors' woes at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark index was down nearly 600 points in intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At around 1:55pm, the benchmark index was hovering around 40,783.93, a drop of 583.18 points or 1.41% with selling witnessed across all sectors.

The decline follows that of Monday's when the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 700 points amid renewed political uncertainty after the Punjab by-polls.

Rattled: KSE-100 plunges over 700 points on renewed political uncertainty

On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings agency also downgraded Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative in view of the significant deterioration in the country's external liquidity position and financing conditions since early 2022.

Fitch saw considerable risks to implementing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and to continued access of Pakistan to financing after the programme's expiry in June 2023 in a tough economic and political climate.

The announcement comes after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the country’s outlook to negative from stable, citing Pakistan's heightened external vulnerability risk and uncertainty around the sovereign's ability to secure additional external financing to meet its needs.

However, Moody's announcement came when talks with the IMF were still ongoing. Last week, the IMF did reach a staff-level agreement with Pakistan authorities.

“Despite reaching a staff-level agreement with the IMF last week, investor confidence has not returned,” said Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited.

“The downgrade by ratings agencies suggests investors are seeing political volatility ahead, especially when it comes to the government taking fiscal consolidation measures,” said Rauf.

“Unpopular decisions are needed for the economy and resumption of the IMF programme. In the current political climate, these measures have taken a back seat,” said Rauf.

Moreover, the pressure in the currency market was also being reflected at the PSX, said Rauf. Pakistan's rupee hit the 221 level after a massive deprecation of Rs5.8 on Tuesday.

This is an intra-day update

