AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.82%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
EFERT 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.53%)
EPCL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.22%)
FCCL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
GGGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
GGL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.01%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.24%)
OGDC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.34%)
PAEL 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.65%)
PIBTL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
TELE 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.12%)
TREET 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.4%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.12%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
BR100 4,043 Decreased By -59.4 (-1.45%)
BR30 14,798 Decreased By -237.5 (-1.58%)
KSE100 40,899 Decreased By -468.6 (-1.13%)
KSE30 15,535 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 337, need 342 to win first Test

AFP 19 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten on 94 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 337 on day four of the opening Test on Tuesday, leaving Pakistan needing 342 runs for victory.

Pace bowler Naseem Shah bowled Prabath Jayasuriya for four early in the morning session after the hosts resumed the day on 329 for nine in Galle.

Mohammad Nawaz, an all-rounder who bowls left-arm spin, returned figures of 5-88 after taking his maiden five-wicket haul on Monday, while fellow spinner Yasir Shah took three wickets.

The Pakistan spinners had reduced Sri Lanka to 235-7 but Chandimal hit back with his second half-century of the match and got help from the tail to hand the tourists a challenging target.

Chandimal, who hit 76 in Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 222, put on key partnerships including a 41-run ninth-wicket stand with Maheesh Theekshana.

Chandimal powers Sri Lanka’s lead past 300 in first Test

Opener Oshada Fernando (64) and Kusal Mendis (76) also struck key knocks, putting on 91 runs for the third wicket to add to Sri Lanka’s dominance on a turning pitch.

Mohammad Nawaz Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prabath Jayasuriya Dinesh Chandimal Oshada Fernando

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 337, need 342 to win first Test

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Reko Diq copper-gold project: Barrick sets conditions to insulate itself

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

After gaining over $5 a barrel, oil prices ease

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Kohala Hydropower Project: PPIB extends due financial close date by 3 years

Read more stories