AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan 147-2 at tea in pursuit of record 342 to win at Galle

AFP Updated 19 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Pakistan lost two wickets but opener Abdullah Shafique stood strong on 77 as the tourists chased 342 for victory on day four of the opening Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The visitors reached 147-2 at tea, still needing 195 runs to take the lead in the two-match series at Galle, where the highest successful fourth-innings chase is 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Shafique was batting alongside skipper Babar Azam, on 26, as the two put on an unbeaten stand of 43.

An 87-run partnership between Shafique, who raised his fifth Test fifty, and fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq was broken by an alert stumping from wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

The left-handed Imam missed a delivery from Ramesh Mendis and Dickwella clipped off the bails, with the decision going up to the third umpire.

Chandimal powers Sri Lanka’s lead past 300 in first Test

After different TV angles it was established that Imam’s foot was just millimetres off the ground when the bails were dislodged.

Azhar Ali was the next to go when he edged a ball from left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya to first slip. He made six off 32 deliveries.

Azam, who hit a defiant 119 in Pakistan’s first-innings total of 218, then joined Shafique as the two rebuilt the innings, denying Sri Lanka any more wickets in the second session.

In the morning session, Sri Lanka resumed the day on 329-9 in their second innings and Dinesh Chandimal was stranded on 94 when they were all out for 337.

Mohammad Nawaz Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prabath Jayasuriya Dinesh Chandimal Oshada Fernando

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan 147-2 at tea in pursuit of record 342 to win at Galle

KSE-100 down over 1,000 points as Fitch's downgrade dents sentiment

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Oil prices soften but supply tightness trims losses

Fawad demands ‘new and credible’ election commission

Rana Sanaullah optimistic for PML-N’s turnaround in general elections

India to invest more in Sri Lanka after crisis support of $3.8bn

Linkst.ar announces pre-seed funding at $5mn valuation

Pak Suzuki discontinues GS150-SE bike model

Read more stories