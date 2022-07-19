AGL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.34%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
EFERT 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
EPCL 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
FCCL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
GGGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
GGL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.88%)
GTECH 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.5%)
OGDC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.34%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
PRL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
TELE 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.12%)
TREET 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.64%)
TRG 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.54%)
UNITY 19.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.17%)
WAVES 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -63.2 (-1.54%)
BR30 14,791 Decreased By -244.9 (-1.63%)
KSE100 40,884 Decreased By -483.2 (-1.17%)
KSE30 15,533 Decreased By -212.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

After gaining over $5 a barrel, oil prices ease

  • Concerns that surging crude will feed into demand-killing recession outpaced worries about tight supply
Reuters 19 Jul, 2022

Oil prices ran out of steam on Tuesday after gaining more than $5 a barrel in the previous session with concerns that surging crude will feed into a demand-killing recession slightly outpacing continuous worries about tight supply.

Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 43 cents to $105.84 a barrel by 0446 GMT.

The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.

WTI crude futures for August delivery dipped 28 cents to $102.32 a barrel.

The contract climbed 5.1% on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11.

The August WTI contract expires on Wednesday and the more actively traded September future was at $98.98 a barrel, down 44 cents.

Oil prices have been whipsawing between concerns about supply as Western sanctions on Russian crude and fuel supplies over the Ukraine conflict have disrupted trade flows to refiners and end-users and rising worries that central bank efforts to tame surging inflation may trigger a recession that would cut future fuel demand.

The underlying supply and demand imbalance is as tight as ever,“ said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note.

“Oil prices may have peaked, but they certainly don’t look like they’re going materially lower from here unless we get a huge surprise from OPEC+.”

US President Joe Biden visited top oil exporter Saudi Arabia last week, hoping to strike a deal on an oil production boost to tame fuel prices.

However, officials from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), did not give clear assurances an output increase was secured.

Warren Patterson, head of Commodities Strategy at ING, said in a note that the market has had time to digest President Biden’s visit with a conclusion that it is unlikely that OPEC and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, will increase output more aggressively than planned in the short term.

Brent oil may test support at $97.62

Oil prices were backed by a softer US dollar on Tuesday, which stood around a one-week low level, making greenback-dominated oil slightly cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

“A weaker dollar provided support to the market, along with the broader commodities complex,” ING’s Patterson said.

The forecast of oil inventories in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, was that crude and distillate supplies may have risen last week while gasoline stockpiles likely fell, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.

Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

After gaining over $5 a barrel, oil prices ease

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Reko Diq copper-gold project: Barrick sets conditions to insulate itself

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Kohala Hydropower Project: PPIB extends due financial close date by 3 years

Read more stories