AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
AVN 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.82%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
EFERT 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.53%)
EPCL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.22%)
FCCL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
GGGL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.82%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.13%)
OGDC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.34%)
PAEL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
TELE 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.6%)
TREET 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.4%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,043 Decreased By -59.4 (-1.45%)
BR30 14,798 Decreased By -237.5 (-1.58%)
KSE100 40,899 Decreased By -468.6 (-1.13%)
KSE30 15,535 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares drop at open

AFP 19 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Stocks fell in Hong Kong at the open Tuesday following Wall Street losses as tech firms were hit by a report that Apple was pulling back on some investments over concerns about an economic slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.61 percent, or 126.98 points, to 20,719.20.

Hong Kong shares close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.62 points to 3,278.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also barely moved, adding just 0.90 points to 2,192.86.

Hong Kong shares

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares drop at open

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Reko Diq copper-gold project: Barrick sets conditions to insulate itself

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

After gaining over $5 a barrel, oil prices ease

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Kohala Hydropower Project: PPIB extends due financial close date by 3 years

Read more stories