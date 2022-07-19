Hong Kong shares drop at open

HONG KONG: Stocks fell in Hong Kong at the open Tuesday following Wall Street losses as tech firms were hit by a report that Apple was pulling back on some investments over concerns about an economic slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.61 percent, or 126.98 points, to 20,719.20.

Hong Kong shares close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.62 points to 3,278.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also barely moved, adding just 0.90 points to 2,192.86.