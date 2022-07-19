Markets
Hong Kong shares drop at open
19 Jul, 2022
HONG KONG: Stocks fell in Hong Kong at the open Tuesday following Wall Street losses as tech firms were hit by a report that Apple was pulling back on some investments over concerns about an economic slowdown.
The Hang Seng Index lost 0.61 percent, or 126.98 points, to 20,719.20.
The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.62 points to 3,278.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also barely moved, adding just 0.90 points to 2,192.86.
