Shutdown of feeders: HESCO officials criticised for not resolving complaints

HYDERABAD: Abdul Sattar Khan, Chairman of HESCO Sub-Committee of Hyderabad Site Association of Trade and Industry, has said that the HESCO system is disrupted due to rains, HESCO officers are not ready to resolve despite continuous complaints, due to the incompetence of HESCO officials.

In many areas, the transformers are damaged, on the other hand, due to the shutdown of feeders for several days, severe problems are being faced in domestic affairs, also in the site area; the production process in factories is greatly affected due to power outages for hours.

He said that now it is difficult for the people to earn livelihood for their families while the factory owners who pay heavy taxes are also worried.

In a statement, Abdul Sattar Khan said that despite the forecast of rains by the Meteorological Department, the HESCO administration did not take necessary steps to improve the power transmission and due to negligence of HESCO officials system of the entire city is in chaos, dozens of transformers are damaged in many areas of the city.

He said that HESCO officials charge Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 from citizens for repairing transformers and transformers are repaired privately and repairing works are substandard and transformers are often got out of order within hours of installation.

He said that in some areas, the citizens, especially women, are facing difficulties in doing their household affairs due to the shutdown of feeders for several days, and the production process in factories is greatly affected by the shutdown of electricity in other areas, including the site area. He said that due non supply of electricity and poor sanitation system various roads in the site area are inundated in rainwater and there are heaps of garbage and filth.

Abdul Sattar Khan said at the transformer of the Hyderabad Site Association of Trade and Industry Office located in HESCO Miran Muhammad Shah Sub-Division, the links are also down for the past several days and despite of several complaints issue is not resolved.

