AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
AVN 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.7%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
EFERT 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
EPCL 76.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
FCCL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
OGDC 81.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
PAEL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TPLP 19.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TREET 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 19.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,115 Increased By 12.7 (0.31%)
BR30 15,084 Increased By 47.9 (0.32%)
KSE100 41,499 Increased By 132 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,801 Increased By 54.6 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shutdown of feeders: HESCO officials criticised for not resolving complaints

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

HYDERABAD: Abdul Sattar Khan, Chairman of HESCO Sub-Committee of Hyderabad Site Association of Trade and Industry, has said that the HESCO system is disrupted due to rains, HESCO officers are not ready to resolve despite continuous complaints, due to the incompetence of HESCO officials.

In many areas, the transformers are damaged, on the other hand, due to the shutdown of feeders for several days, severe problems are being faced in domestic affairs, also in the site area; the production process in factories is greatly affected due to power outages for hours.

He said that now it is difficult for the people to earn livelihood for their families while the factory owners who pay heavy taxes are also worried.

In a statement, Abdul Sattar Khan said that despite the forecast of rains by the Meteorological Department, the HESCO administration did not take necessary steps to improve the power transmission and due to negligence of HESCO officials system of the entire city is in chaos, dozens of transformers are damaged in many areas of the city.

He said that HESCO officials charge Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 from citizens for repairing transformers and transformers are repaired privately and repairing works are substandard and transformers are often got out of order within hours of installation.

He said that in some areas, the citizens, especially women, are facing difficulties in doing their household affairs due to the shutdown of feeders for several days, and the production process in factories is greatly affected by the shutdown of electricity in other areas, including the site area. He said that due non supply of electricity and poor sanitation system various roads in the site area are inundated in rainwater and there are heaps of garbage and filth.

Abdul Sattar Khan said at the transformer of the Hyderabad Site Association of Trade and Industry Office located in HESCO Miran Muhammad Shah Sub-Division, the links are also down for the past several days and despite of several complaints issue is not resolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

HESCO power outages Shutdown of feeders Hyderabad Site Association of Trade and Industry

Comments

1000 characters

Shutdown of feeders: HESCO officials criticised for not resolving complaints

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

FY22: Over $31bn record remittances received

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Personal devices: BoA puts aside $200m for probe into bankers’ use

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Read more stories