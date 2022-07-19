KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 18, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
186,911,763 110,965,553 5,150,406,255 3,017,544,671
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 484,483,231 (392,797,357) 91,685,873
Local Individuals 4,286,524,145 (4,314,281,025) (27,756,880)
Local Corporates 1,547,172,722 (1,611,101,716) (63,928,993)
===============================================================================
