KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 18, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,367.11 High: 42,074.91 Low: 41,274.62 Net Change: 707.80 Volume (000): 67,918 Value (000): 3,189,567 Makt Cap (000) 1,644,348,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,718.26 NET CH (-) 66.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,931.53 NET CH (-) 138.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,617.32 NET CH (-) 131.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,579.13 NET CH (-) 116.26 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,845.98 NET CH (-) 57.03 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,340.08 NET CH (-) 93.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-July-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022