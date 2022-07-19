Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
19 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 18, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,367.11
High: 42,074.91
Low: 41,274.62
Net Change: 707.80
Volume (000): 67,918
Value (000): 3,189,567
Makt Cap (000) 1,644,348,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,718.26
NET CH (-) 66.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,931.53
NET CH (-) 138.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,617.32
NET CH (-) 131.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,579.13
NET CH (-) 116.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,845.98
NET CH (-) 57.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,340.08
NET CH (-) 93.49
------------------------------------
As on: 18-July-2022
====================================
