KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Nestle Pakistan Ltd # 8-Jul-22 19-Jul-22 44761 Hashimi Can Company Ltd # 15-Jul-22 22-Jul-22 22-Jul-22 Dolmen City REIT 21-Jul-22 23-Jul-22 4.1% (F) 44761 Cnergyico PK Ltd # 18-Jul-22 25-Jul-22 44767 Saif Power Ltd 25-Jul-22 27-Jul-22 45% (i) 44763 Hinopak Motors Ltd 20-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 NIL 28-Jul-22 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd 20-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 AGP Ltd # 21-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd # 22-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 44770 K-Electric Ltd # 23-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 Exide Pakistan Ltd 23-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 NIL 29-Jul-22 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 26-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 50% (F) 44764 29-Jul-22 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 29-Jul-22 30-Jul-22 (KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 26-Jul-22 3-Aug-22 Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 29-Jul-22 5-Aug-22 NIL 5-Aug-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022