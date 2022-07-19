Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
19 Jul, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (July 18, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.56514 1.56057 1.57900 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.12029 1.89971 2.15600 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.73757 2.42300 2.74029 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.31129 3.04843 3.38129 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.89643 3.64486 3.97829 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
